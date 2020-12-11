Multi-Use Community Centre In Bracebridge Announces Next Steps

The Town of Bracebridge is continuing work on the development of a new multi-use community centre (MUCC) to serve the citizens of Bracebridge and the other communities in Muskoka.

On September 16, 2020, Bracebridge Town Council unanimously approved the 100% design development for the new Bracebridge Multi-Use Community Centre,

as prepared by MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects (MJMA). The 100% design development will be used in the development of construction documents for the Multi-Use Community Centre.

Due to the uncertainty of future opportunities for funding from upper levels of government, and in order to keep the project moving forward, the Town has committed to completing the overall design and construction documents for the entire Multi-Use Community Centre

The Town’s architectural services team, MJMA, is preparing three separate tender packages for each component of the facility which allows it to be completed through a phased process. This would allow for the following to happen: an initial Phase 1 Build-Out (Arena, Lobby, Community Hall and Site Works), with a next Phase 2 Addition (Library) and a subsequent

When the construction contract has been completed by MJMA, and if there is no new provincial or federal government funding for the construction of the MUCC, a construction tender will be issued for Phase 1.In anticipation of the construction tender being released in April, 2021, the Town issued a Request for Prequalification for General Contractor Services on October 8th, 2020. Twelve proposals were received and four proponents have been invited to participate in the upcoming construction tender for phase 1 of the Multi-Use Community Centre.

The successful pre-qualified proponents include:

• Aquicon Construction

• Ball Construction

• Fortis Construction Group

• Graham Construction

When all the phases of the new MUCC are complete, it will house a single pad arena, community hall, public library, multi-use field house, concession/café, outdoor playground, trails and open spaces. At the same time, to meet future community needs, an area for a second ice pad is being retained as part of the Multi-Use Community Centre. The MUCC provides an un precedented opportunity for the Town to expand its inclusive and accessible recreation, culture and community service programming.

“This is another significant step forward in making this project a reality,” said Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith. “As we move towards construction tendering

we are getting ever closer to the finish line on a project that will be transformative for our community and all of Muskoka.”

Regular project updates will be provided by the Town as work on the MUCC continues. For further information on the Multi-Use Community Centre Project visit the Town of Bracebridge website