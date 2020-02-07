More TLDSB Strike Days Next Week

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced there will be two one-day strikes again next week. This will impact all ETFO members in the province on Tuesday, February 11 and Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) as part of a rotating strike on Thursday, February 13, if an agreement with the province and ETFO is not reached. Elementary schools in TLDSB will be closed to students on both these days. Secondary schools will remain open.

Daycares, before and after school programs, and community use of school after-hours programs, are not affected by the strike. All bus transportation for elementary students will be cancelled for February 11 and February 13, if schools are closed to students.

There is financial support available to parents of eligible children for each day of school that is missed due to labour disruption. Parents and guardians of TLDSB students are asked to visit the Ministry of Education website at www.Ontario.ca/SupportForParents or the dedicated Support for Parents Helpline at 888-444-3770.

Updates will be provided to you as more information becomes available. To find out the status of labour action in TLDSB continue to visit this page at tldsb.ca/labour-updates/.

