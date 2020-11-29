More Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream Is Being Recalled

Kawartha Dairy is recalling certain Kawartha Dairy brand ice cream products from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of metal. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes
Kawartha Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 1.5 L 0 62229 08950 1 PRD/ 03/11/2020 and
PRD/ 04/11/2020
Kawartha Dairy Choc. Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 11.4 L 0 62229 08150 5 PRD: 03/11/2020 and
PRD: 04/11/2020
Kawartha Dairy Mint Chip Ice Cream 1.5 L 0 62229 08917 4 PRD/ 13/10/2020 and
PRD/ 14/10/2020
Kawartha Dairy Mint Chip Ice Cream 11.4 L 0 62229 08117 8 PRD/ 13/10/2020 and
PRD/ 14/10/2020

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

