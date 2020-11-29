More Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream Is Being Recalled

Recalled products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Kawartha Dairy
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
|1.5 L
|0 62229 08950 1
|PRD/ 03/11/2020 and
PRD/ 04/11/2020
|Kawartha Dairy
|Choc. Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|0 62229 08150 5
|PRD: 03/11/2020 and
PRD: 04/11/2020
|Kawartha Dairy
|Mint Chip Ice Cream
|1.5 L
|0 62229 08917 4
|PRD/ 13/10/2020 and
PRD/ 14/10/2020
|Kawartha Dairy
|Mint Chip Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|0 62229 08117 8
|PRD/ 13/10/2020 and
PRD/ 14/10/2020
This recall was triggered by the company.