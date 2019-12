LOCATED: Cassandra VIZZINI 26 yr female has been located safe. #OPPwould like to thank the public for their assistance.

MISSING PERSON: Cassandra Vizzini 26 year old female. 5’7″ , long wavy blonde hair, pink/grey/black pyjamas, beige Ugg boots. Last seen: Sun. Dec 29, 2019 10:00 a.m. Gravenhurst, Ontario. Known to frequent Hamilton, Orillia, Toronto,

Anyone with information is asked to Call The OPP 1-888-310-1122