Man Shot In Orillia Has OPP Searching For Two Suspects

On Saturday January 18, 2020 the Orillia OPP were dispatched to an Orillia area hospital with a report of a person who had been shot in the City of Orillia.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. officers responded to the hospital and spoke to the victim, a 35 year old male from Orillia, and determined the incident happened at a Peter Street South residence in Orillia.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Integrated Response Team which includes, Central Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT), Central Region Tactics and Response Unit (TRU), OPP Crisis Negotiators and Ontario Provincial Police Aviation Services were called in to assist with this investigation.

Police conducted search in the area of Peter Street South, Elgin Street, Matchedash Street and King Street. Police are currently seeking two suspects in connection with this incident. The description of the suspects are as follows:

One Caucasian male.

One lighter skinned non-white male.

Both suspects are young, late teens early 20’s.

Both suspects are approximately 5’7″ -5’9″ tall.

One suspect may have facial injuries.

Both suspects are still at large. If you know the persons responsible for this or see someone matching the descriptions please do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately as the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00