Lottery Ticket Worth $10,000 Unclaimed In Parry Sound

There are two weeks left to claim a LOTTARIO prize worth $10,000 from the Saturday, January 26, 2019 LOTTARIO draw. The winning numbers were 02 – 05 – 27 – 29 – 34 – 35 with Bonus number 23 and the ticket was sold in Parry Sound.

Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas Street West in Toronto before 6 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020.

The OLG Prize Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless Saturday is a statutory holiday or if there is a statutory holiday on the preceding Friday or the following Monday.

Winners of up to $250,000 also have the convenience of dropping off winning tickets for processing at participating gaming sites. Please call the OLG Support Centre 1-800-387-0098 for more details or a list of locations.

Information about this and other unclaimed tickets is available by visiting the Unclaimed Tickets page on OLG.ca.

