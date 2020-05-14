Long Serving OSMH Nurse Wins 2020 Nightingale Award

Registered Practical Nurse, Marlene Long has been awarded the 2020 Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Nurses Alumnae Nightingale Award. A nurse at OSMH for the past 36 years, Long was notified of her award during Nurses’ Week, just prior to the hospital’s weekly staff meeting, which is currently being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a great surprise, and a real honour to be selected the winner of the Nightingale award,” said Long.

“There are so many deserving nurses throughout our organization and I’m inspired by their dedication every day, especially during the pandemic. This means so much to me.”

Long, the first RPN to win the award since it was introduced in 2012 was nominated by a co-worker in recognition of her unwavering commitment to patients and the hospital’s Vision of Excellent Compassionate Care…Every day.

Long’s nominators stated the following in her nomination: “Marlene is kind and caring to her patients. Her knowledge and expertise has helped patients recover from their fractures, surgery and wounds. She explains the casting process, what a person should expect and sends them on their way feeling much better than when they arrived. She has a wonderful knack for casting and splinting second to none. I have visited other hospital fracture clinics and Marlene, in my opinion, is expert in her application and comfort for patients.”

Jill Colin, OSMH’s Chief Nursing Executive presented the award to Long one on one due to COVID-19 restrictions putting a halt to the usual ceremony. “Marlene’s nomination truly spoke about her amazing work ethic, commitment to patients and how she has adapted over the years to the ever changing healthcare world” Colin said.

Along with Long, 12 other nurses at OSMH were nominated for the award.

The OSMH Nurses Alumnae Nightingale Award recognizes a nurse at OSMH whose work has positively affected the lives of patients. It is named after nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale whose lasting contribution was her role in founding the modern nursing profession. Her legacy is one of compassion, commitment to patient care and thoughtful nursing leadership.