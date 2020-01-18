Lockdown In Place In The Medium Security Unit At Beaver Creek

On January 18, 2020, at about 1 :00 p.m., a lockdown was put in place in the medium-security unit at Beaver Creek Institution to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates due to a throw-over of contraband that has entered the institution. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

OPP called to investigate and attend on Friday night.