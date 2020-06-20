Limited Camping Services Resume At Georgian Bay Islands National Park

A message from Parks Canada:

Starting June 22, Georgian Bay Islands National Park will begin to offer limited camping services.

Visitors will have access to the following services and facilities on Beausoleil Island:

Outlying campsites at Chimney Bay, Oaks, Thumb Point, Tonch East and Tonch South will be open and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors must independently secure their means of transportation to these locations.

Rustic washroom facilities will open at these locations.

The camping experience at Georgian Bay Islands National Park will be different than previous years, and the park continues to work on opening additional camping locations and services. Reservations for other campgrounds in the park will begin on the Parks Canada Reservation System on June 29. Visit the Georgian Bay Islands website (www.pc.gc.ca/gbi) for details on what campsites will be available.

The Tobey dock, Visitor Centre and full service washroom facilities will be available July 3. Access to all trails, day use areas, and green spaces remain available. Visitors must independently secure their means of transportation to these locations prior to arrival. The DayTripper shuttle remains out of service until at least July 31.

All roofed accommodations in the park, including cabins and oTENTiks, will remain closed for the entire 2020 season. Any cancellations by Parks Canada of camping and roofed accommodations reservations will be fully refunded. The DayTripper service will be cancelled until at least July 31, and any reservations for this service for the month of July will also be fully refunded.

Parks Canada will gradually begin to accept new online reservations for some campgrounds over the coming weeks. Visitors should check the Parks Canada website regularly for updates and information on services available and reservation windows.

Events, group and interpretation activities remain suspended until further notice.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Georgian Bay Islands National Park website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit.

Visitors must follow local and provincial or territorial travel restrictions, including requirements for self-isolation. It is not possible to self-isolate at Parks Canada campgrounds. Visitors must complete any provincial or territorial requirements for self-isolation before arriving to camp at Georgian Bay Islands National Park.

The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative when they visit Georgian Bay Islands National Park and to respect any closures that are in place. Anyone participating in recreational activities should be extra cautious to avoid injury and/or getting lost to help minimize the demands placed on search and rescue teams and on the health care system.

Detailed information on Parks Canada places and the measures the Agency is taking to limit the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Parks Canada website. Please check regularly for updates.

Photo credit: “Honeymoon Bay, Beausoleil Island, Georgian Bay National Park” by rkklfb is licensed by CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cropped from original