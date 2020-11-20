Impaired Driving Collision In Bracebridge Sends One Person To Hospital Fighting For Her Life

Bracebridge OPP responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Nicholls Road in Bracebridge this Friday morning, November 20, at 3:00 a.m. Responding officers arrived and located the driver attempting to walk away from the scene. Three passengers were in the vehicle, two were assessed at scene were released and the third, a 19-year-old Bracebridge woman, was transported to local hospital and further airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life altering injuries.

Police have charged 23-year-old Brenley Wilson of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation, Over 80, Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm and Obstruct Peace Officer.

Thaa accused will appear in in Bracebridge court on January 5, 2021 to answer to her charges. Furthermore, her vehicle was impounded and drivers license suspended for 90 days.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with the investigation and Nicholls road is currently closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.