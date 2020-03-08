Huntsville Skating Club Presents “JUKEBOX FAVOURITES!”

The Huntsville Skating Club will be hosting their annual Year End Carnival on Sunday March 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Don Lough Arena at the Canada Summit Centre. This season’s theme is “Jukebox Favourites”.

At the end of every season the Huntsville Skating Club takes time to celebrate its skaters and have some fun with the annual Carnival. This year’s show includes performances from skaters of all levels, set to costumes and music.

Skating fans can enjoy celebrating the achievements and successes of our local skaters, including our youngest Pre-CANSkaters who made their first strides on ice this season, to our upper level Bronze, Silver and Gold STARskaters. In addition to the choreographed group routines, a number of our club award recipients will skate solo performances with a special performance from Jayme Zwiers, an AdultSkate member of the Orillia Skating Club.

An event of this magnitude takes many volunteers. Many thanks to the parents who will volunteer their time, create decorations and build backdrops to ensure the carnival is a success. The Huntsville Skating Club wishes to thank the Facility staff of the Summit Centre for their support of our carnival and skating programs throughout the year.

The Huntsville Skating Club is a Skate Canada Sanctioned Club and offers both CanSkate and StarSkate programs with professional Skate Canada certified coaches. CanSkate is Skate Canada’s flagship learn-to-skate program for beginners of any age that teaches fundamental movements and basic skills for all skating based sports including figure skating, hockey, ringette and speed skating. Skaters that complete CanSkate move up to STARSkate which offers opportunities to develop figure skating skills in four different areas: Skills, Test, Achievement and Recognition. Visit www.huntsvilleskatingclub.ca for more information. Information, pricing, and on-line registration for the 2020-21 skating season will be available on the club website in early August.

The Huntsville Skating Club has hosted carnivals for more than 60 years to showcase our community’s skating talents.