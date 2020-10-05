Huntsville Resident Faces Several Unsafe Commercial Motor Vehicle Charges

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 4:15 a.m., the Killaloe OPP conducted a traffic stop on a commercial motor vehicle on Source Lake Road, Algonquin Provincial Park.
The 36-year-old driver from Huntsville has been charged with the following Highway Traffic Act offences and issued a summons to appear in court.
The name of the driver was not released.
- Operate Unsafe Vehicle – Commercial Motor Vehicle
- Operate Vehicle – Fail To Display Device x 2
- Driver Fail To Surrender Licence
- Defective Braking System- Commercial Motor Vehicle
- Fail to Ensure Performance Standards Met
- Fail to Surrender Completed Daily Inspection Report
- Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle With Major Defect
- Drive Commercial Vehicle Without Required Inspection
- Over width Vehicle
- Draw Trailer No Plate
- Drive Motor Vehicle Fail to Display Two Plates
- Draw Trailer No Permit
- Wheel Brake Rendered Inoperable