Huntsville Resident Faces Several Unsafe Commercial Motor Vehicle Charges

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 4:15 a.m., the Killaloe OPP conducted a traffic stop on a commercial motor vehicle on Source Lake Road, Algonquin Provincial Park.

The 36-year-old driver from Huntsville has been charged with the following Highway Traffic Act offences and issued a summons to appear in court.

The name of the driver was not released.

  • Operate Unsafe Vehicle – Commercial Motor Vehicle
  • Operate Vehicle – Fail To Display Device x 2
  • Driver Fail To Surrender Licence
  • Defective Braking System- Commercial Motor Vehicle
  • Fail to Ensure Performance Standards Met
  • Fail to Surrender Completed Daily Inspection Report
  • Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle With Major Defect
  • Drive Commercial Vehicle Without Required Inspection
  • Over width Vehicle
  • Draw Trailer No Plate
  • Drive Motor Vehicle Fail to Display Two Plates
  • Draw Trailer No Permit
  • Wheel Brake Rendered Inoperable

 

 

