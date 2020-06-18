Huntsville Public Library Book Drop Reopens On June 23

A message from the Huntsville Public Library:

The Huntsville Public Library has some exciting news! We are beginning the first step of our

planned modified services – Zero Contact Book Return. Starting Tuesday, June 23, at 10 a.m., we will open the book drop for those interested in bringing their items back. The book drop will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At this time we will only be accepting books, DVDs, magazines, audiobooks, and CDs. These items will be quarantined for more than 72 hours to ensure they are safe before they rejoin the rest of the collection. Did you know we have over 5,000 items out in circulation to the community? After we have ensured the process is moving along smoothly, we will be looking to implement the next step in our plan, and we are excited to do so!

The Huntsville Public Library would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time. We ask that if you are exhibiting any symptoms related to COVID-19 that you please hold onto your library items at this time.

For full details of how this modified service works, please check our Stepped Plan on the Huntsville Public Library website. Keep an eye on our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, website and media outlets for further information as we move forward together.