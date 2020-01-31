HR Assistant Selected For Toronto Art Show

On Wednesday, February 5th, Human Resources Assistant at the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, Michelle Moore, will achieve a life-long goal: displaying her zentangle artwork at her first full-scale art show. Michelle was recently selected to participate in the Toronto RAW Art Showcase, happening at the MOD Club from February 5th-7th.

RAW Art is a global showcase that serves independent artists with tools, resources, education and exposure needed to thrive and

succeed in their creative careers. RAW spotlights independent talent in visual art, film, fashion & accessories design, music, performance art, beauty, crafts, tech, and photography in a fun and alternative way that allows creative people to showcase both to their local community and the world at large. RAW is not your average art show – it is loud, colourful and creative!

Michelle has been an aspiring artist her entire life, always with a love of drawing. From graphic novels to complex zentangle creations, Michelle’s passion and talent shine through all of her original pieces. Learn more about Michelle’s artwork on her website or follow her on Instagram: @moore_arts.