Help Save A Deer: Don’t Let Fido Run Loose Outdoors, MNRF Says

A message from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF):

If you are going to spend some time outdoors over the holidays in cottage country or other areas where wildlife live, please remember to keep your dogs under control.

Every year, MNRF conservation officers investigate incidents of dogs chasing deer and injuring them. Having to run in deep snow or on ice is very stressful for deer. As they try to escape, they may injure themselves and dogs can wound them too.

In Ontario, there are laws that help to protect deer from chase during non-hunting season, such as:

Under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, it is illegal to let a dog be at large in an area inhabited by deer, moose, elk or bear during the closed season. Under this legislation, we may charge dog owners whose dogs are found chasing deer during the closed season. The maximum fine for an individual under the FWCA is $25,000.

Dogs that aren’t under control can be hit by cars, exposed to diseases, attacked by other animals or accidentally captured in legally set traps.

If you see a natural resource violation, please contact the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667.