Muskoka Music Festival Presents

Good Lovelies Forest Tour with Special Guest Don Brownrigg

When: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Where: Trinity United Church

Doors: 7:00PM // Don Brownrigg at 7:30PM // Good Lovelies at 8:00 PM

Tickets:

Adult – $40.00 (price includes taxes and fees)

Kids – $25.00 (price includes taxes and fees)

Physical at: Currie’s Music and Antiques, 230 Muskoka Rd, Gravenhurst, ON