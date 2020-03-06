Georgian The First Ontario College To Waive Tuition For Eligible Learners From Foster Care

Georgian College will be the first Ontario college to offer free tuition to learners in/from extended society care (foster care), with no age restriction.

Applicants for the Youth in Extended Society Care Tuition Waiver must be current or former residents in extended society care who are taking their first postsecondary program. There is funding available for up to 15 students starting in September 2020.

“We heard directly from Georgian alumni who once lived in foster care as to how life-changing improved access to postsecondary education without age restrictions can truly be,” says MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College. “We are thrilled to assist our students on their education journey and through this program, we hope to bridge what they have with what they need to succeed.”

This spring, Georgian will offer a college-wide workshop for staff and faculty to help them provide effective support to students who have lived in extended society care. Fourteen staff and faculty who have applied to become coaches will also be trained, which will enhance the supports already offered.