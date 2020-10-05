Georgian Bay Township Resident Faces Drug And Vehicle Theft Charges

The Orillia OPP have arrested a male for possession of a stolen vehicle and drugs after a collision in Coldwater.

On September 25, 2020, shortly before noon, police responded to a collision involving a single vehicle which had reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police spoke with the male driver who advised that he was uninjured. While the male was being attended to by the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS), officers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The male was arrested and, upon further investigation, a quantity of Fentanyl was seized.

48-year-old Shawn Dupuis of Georgian Bay Township has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000,

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Opioid

Careless Driving

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused was released and is set to appear on December 01, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.