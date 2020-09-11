Frost Advisory Continued For Parts Of Central And Eastern Ontario

Frost advisory continued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County.
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, according to Environment Canada.
Patchy frost is likely tonight across portions of central and eastern Ontario.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.