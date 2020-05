On Friday May 15, 2020 at around 5:30 p.m. fire crews from Baysville and Dorset attended a reported structure fire on Paint Lake Road. The fire was contained to the attic space. The fire department says they believe the woodstove chimney was the cause and source of the fire but are still investigating the exact cause.

Damage is estimated at $40,000. There were no injuries reported.

Photos by Joanne Kortz