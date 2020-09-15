Explorers’ Edge Marks The Group Of Seven’s 100th Anniversary By Honoring Current Regional Painters

100 artists being featured on the regional tourism organization’s social media



To mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the iconic Group of Seven painters, Explorers’ Edge is posting artwork from 100 current painters in the region of Ontario that includes Algonquin Park and Parry Sound.

“This area is where Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven spent a lot of their time, and they produced their most famous pieces by painting the stunning landscapes found throughout the region, including in Canada’s oldest provincial park and on Georgian Bay,” says James Murphy, executive director of Explorers’ Edge. “While we recognize their immense achievements, their international renown, and their incredible influence on generations of painters who were to follow, we felt there was an opportunity to also recognize so many truly talented painters who continue to paint these legendary landscapes today.”

Commencing in August of 2020 and called “100 Painters to Celebrate The 100th”, Explorers’ Edge began posting a painting daily to its Facebook page to celebrate the living artist, as well as the legacy of the Group of Seven. Each post also includes details about the artist and his or her approach to painting. Fans of the page have reacted very positively to the posts, with many leaving comments about how brilliant the artists are.

“Tourism in our industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, and maybe the arts have been hit hardest of all,” says Murphy. “The ‘100 Painters to Celebrate The 100th’ campaign will hopefully help to recognize the amazing talent of these artists, while reminding visitors and residents just how special this particular region has always been for generations of painters.”

To follow along with the daily artist posts by Explorers’ Edge in honor of the Group of Seven, visit www.facebook.com/explorersedge .