Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 592 With a G1

On Friday May 22, 2020 at 8:50 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP were stationed at Highway 592 when they conducted a traffic stop. The Police investigation revealed that the driver had consumed alcohol over the legal limit and subsequently arrested and charged Clifford Hill, 47 of, Haldimand County with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Glass G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday August 27, 2020 in Sundridge, Ontario.