Donation Drives Happening On Saturday At Two Parry Sound Grocery Stores

On Saturday October 3, 2020 The West Parry Sound OPP will be collecting food and other items in support of the Parry Sound Food Banks.

Police Officers will be accepting all non-perishable food items such as canned items, cereal, pasta, sauce, juice, children’s snacks and condiments.

This is a great opportunity to make a donation if you are closing your cottage.

The event will take place on October 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys located at 25 Pine Drive, and No Frills located at 60 Joseph Street, Parry Sound.

Thank you for your support.