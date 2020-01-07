District Announces New Child Care Operator At Gravenhurst Child And Family Hub

Stepping Stone Early Learning Academy has been selected as the operator for the licensed child care space in the Gravenhurst Child and Family Hub, according to an announcement from the District of Muskoka on Jan. 7.

The Gravenhurst Child and Family Hub opened in October, providing space for EarlyON Child and Family Program delivery, The Nest Family Resource Centre and licensed child care. Stepping Stone Early Learning Academy was chosen to operate the child care space following a Request for Proposal released by the district last fall. The centre will bring 15 affordable child care spaces to families in Muskoka, operating out of the hub located at 180 Brock Street in Gravenhurst.

To learn more about the centre and how to register for a space, contact Anya Wingfield, operator of Stepping Stone Early Learning Academy, at 705-955-7669.

