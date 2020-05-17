Charges Laid After Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed

Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a vehicle after observing it running a red light at high speed at 11:30 pm on May 16, 2020 at the corner of Yonge Street and Eighth Street in Midland. Police learned that the driver was delivering pizza and was fleeing a robbery that occurred moments earlier. Officers flooded the area and located a suspect nearby.

As a result of an investigation, Francesco Ciancio, 31 years of North York has been charged with the following

  • Robbery with Theft
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order

The accused was held in custody for a video bail hearing.

