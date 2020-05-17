Charges Laid After Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed

Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a vehicle after observing it running a red light at high speed at 11:30 pm on May 16, 2020 at the corner of Yonge Street and Eighth Street in Midland. Police learned that the driver was delivering pizza and was fleeing a robbery that occurred moments earlier. Officers flooded the area and located a suspect nearby.

As a result of an investigation, Francesco Ciancio, 31 years of North York has been charged with the following

Robbery with Theft

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The accused was held in custody for a video bail hearing.