Catch Perfect Pie At The Algonquin Theatre Starting Thursday

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) is back at the Algonquin Theatre for their second show of the 2019/2020 season! Perfect Pie is a drama by one of Canada’s most renowned playwrights Judith Thompson.

Director Lauren Sunders has said she is excited for audiences to see such a powerful piece of Canadian theatre brought to the stage in Muskoka.

“Judith’s plays are truly an experience that every adult should see. The way she writes characters and their interactions feels so real and genuine. It completely immerses you in the world. You feel and empathize with everything these characters go through in their lives, both the good and the horrific. And this brilliant cast of women is ready to take you there” said Saunders.

The play follows two women, Patsy and Francesca, who meet up one afternoon for the first time in thirty years. As they reminisce about their lives, we see memories from their past as child hood best friends all the way to the tragedy that separates them. It explores how tragedy effects our memories of the past, comes into our present and takes us into future.

The cast consists of Amy Bridle, Emma Gibbs, Jodie Auckland and Freya Lebrun.

Opening night is Thursday, February 6th, 2020 and the show runs until Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the Algonquin Theatre. There are three evening performances at 7:30pm and two matinees at 2pm. In a similar set up to last season’s sold out hit Savannah Sipping Society, the audience is seated on the stage for an intimate experience. Tickets can be purchased through the Algonquin Theatre at www.algonquintheatre.ca. For more information, visit www.huntsvilletheatre.org.