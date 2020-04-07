Bracebridge Resident Charged In Connection With Road Rage

On Monday April 6, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a road rage incident that occurred on North Kashe Lake Road in Gravenhurst. The victim reported to police that another vehicle was driving erratically and passed the caller at a high rate of speed, the vehicle turned around and the driver produced an edged weapon from inside her car and threatened the victim.

Police located the suspect vehicle at a rest stop and conducted an investigation into the matter. The driver, 27 year-old Sasha Wood of Bracebridge, ON was charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. She will appear in Bracebridge Court on June 16, 2020 to answer to her charges.