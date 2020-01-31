Boots And Hearts Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi and Dustin Lynch to headline with Alessia Cara,

Brothers Osborne + more at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds on August 6-9, 2020

Festival fans, the wait is over! Republic Live announced today the

full artist lineup for the award-winning Boots and Hearts Music Festival. Going into its ninth year, Boots and Hearts continues to flourish as Canada’s largest camping music festival, providing fans with unforgettable experiences.

Known for his rowdy rock-country persona, Eric Church has dominated the contemporary country scene, earning praise among fans and industry alike. He’ll be closing out the festival on Sunday night with fellow rule-breakers Brothers Osborne; the siblings who are carving their own path in country music with their fan-loving big song hooks and loud guitars.

Making their Boots and Hearts debuts are Friday night co-headliners Jon Pardi and Dustin Lynch. Consistently scoring industry recognition, Dustin Lynch has had over a billion music streams while Jon Pardi, a fast-rising country superstar and one of the festival’s most fan-requested artists will have the crowd ‘Head over Boots’ right out the gate.

Saturday night headliners Dan + Shay are making their third appearance at the festival. The two-time Grammy award-winning country pop crossover duo debuted their first ever Canadian performance at Boots and Hearts 2014, and returned in 2017. Opening for Dan + Shay will be fellow Grammy winner, Alessia Cara. The 2020 Junos host and top award nominee will bring her small-town Canadian charm and big voice to fans for her first appearance at Boots and Hearts.

“In today’s music landscape, fans are exposed to multi-genre playlists and cross-genre singles as a means to discover new artists,” said Eva Dunford, Co-Founder. “We are proud to have pop powerhouse Alessia Cara, one of Canada’s top female artists, share the main stage with award winning duo Dan + Shay, whose recent singles have been both country and pop chart-toppers.”

Weekend passes, single day tickets and RV/tent camping are on sale now. For more

information on artists, tickets, camping and accommodations visit www.bootsandhearts.com .

Fans can stay up-to-date by downloading the Boots and Hearts app to explore the 2020 lineup and be the first to know about all festival news before and during the event.

