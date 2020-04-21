Accident Sends Crane Operator To Hospital With Non-life-Threatening Injuries

More on this story we first brought you.

On Tuesday April 21, 2020 at around 10:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to an industrial accident on Lock Street East at Joseph Street in Port Carling.

A crane (pictured) was attempting to remove a snowmobile bridge when it tipped over and ejecting the male operator. The male was transported by Paramedics to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge with non life threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell Muskoka411 weather conditions were very windy at the time. The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.