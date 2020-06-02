A Trailer Stolen From Bracebridge In 2018 Has Been Located

On May 27, 2020, North Bay Detachment of the OPP were called to investigate a neighbour dispute. Police attended the scene and began an investigation. This led officers to look at a utility trailer on the property. The trailer was found to be stolen from Bracebridge in 2018.

Police had the trailer towed. When the property owners came back home, they called police to report the trailer stolen.

As a result of police investigation, Karl Mirault, age 28, of Papineau-Cameron Township, was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 and Public Mischief.

The accused was released and is scheduled to attend Court in Mattawa on July 8, 2020.