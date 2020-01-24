A Reported Death Of An Inmate From Beaver Creek Institution

On January 23, 2020, Alvin Prasad, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Prasad, 44 years old, had been serving a sentence of 16 years and 15 days since August 22, 2008 for Robbery, Forcible Entry, and Possession of a Schedule I and Schedule III substance.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.