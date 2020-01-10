A Rainfall Warning Has Been Issued By Environment Canada

Rainfall warning issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

A moisture laden low from Texas will bring a significant rainfall to Central Ontario Saturday, with 20 to 40 mm of rain expected over most of the area.

Since the ground is frozen, the winter rainfall warning criterion of 25 mm in 24 hours is being met.

The rain is expected to change over to freezing rain Saturday afternoon.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local conservation authority or Ontario ministry of natural resources and forestry district office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton, Ont.

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

A moisture laden low from Texas may bring a significant freezing rain event to parts of Central Ontario beginning Saturday afternoon.

Rain will turn over to freezing rain Saturday afternoon. An extended period of freezing rain, mixed with ice pellets, appears likely before the precipitation comes to an end on Sunday morning. Ice accretion of 10 to 20 mm is possible in some areas.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Winter storm watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Winter storm threatening Saturday night into Sunday.

After a period of snow giving a few cm of snow tonight into Saturday, a strong moisture laden low from Texas and Louisiana will bring a large area of heavier snow to Northeastern Ontario Saturday night into Sunday.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible in many areas. In addition, strong northeast winds gusting to 60 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow with frequent very low to nil visibility in blowing snow especially in exposed areas.

Travel will likely be significantly affected. Travel plans should be changed accordingly.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.