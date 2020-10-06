$6000 Worth Of Tires And Rims Stolen From Armstrong Dodge

The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a theft of eight tires and rims with an estimated value of $6000 and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Eight, Goodyear 285/45R22 tires and silver rim package

Sometime between 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 and 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 4th, 2020 unknown suspect(s) removed eight, 22 inch Goodyear tires/rims from four trucks parked in the sales lot of Armstrong Dodge which is located on North Kinton Ave., Huntsville.

The vehicles were left on blocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.