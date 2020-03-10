25 Northern Dogs Arrive In Midland After A Long Journey To Find Homes

The Ontario SPCA and its partners continue to tackle dog overpopulation in the North

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society welcomed a very special – and adorable – delivery yesterday with the arrival of 25 dogs, including 16 puppies from Northern Manitoba.

After a long journey, the canine travellers arrived on Monday at the Ontario SPCA’s Provincial Animal Transfer Hub in Midland. Once they receive any necessary veterinary care, they will be transferred to Ontario SPCA animal centres around the province to be adopted.

A lack of access to basic animal wellness services, such as veterinarians and spay/neuter services, has led to uncontrolled growth of dog populations across Northern Canada. Through the Support the North program, the Ontario SPCA and its partners transport animals south to communities where there is a greater demand for adoptable animals. Working alongside the Ontario SPCA on this mission to find homes was Manitoba resident Diane Heron and many dedicated volunteers.

Over 1,000 animals have been transported to find homes since 2015 through the Support the North program.

“Dog overpopulation is an ongoing issue that needs a multi-faceted approach,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Working with our partners, we are not only finding homes for dogs, but we are also bringing mobile spay/neuter services to underserved areas of the province to create long-term change.”

Interested in adopting a Northern dog? Visit ontariospca.ca to see animals available for adoption.

If you’re not in a position to adopt, consider making a donation to help care for these dogs and puppies. To donate, visit support.ontariospca.ca/25dogs

For more ways to get involved in the Support the North program, visit northernanimals.ca