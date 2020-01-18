15 to 25 cm of Heavy Snow Today And Tonight

Snowfall warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Snow, heavy at times, will arrive over the region this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected.

Brisk southeasterly winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow causing very low visibility at times in blowing snow today into this evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.