Stand-Up Paddle Boarder Rescued On Lake Simcoe

The Orillia OPP, OPP Aviation Services (Helicopter), Rama Police Service, Ontario Parks and concerned citizens co-ordinated to ensure a paddle boarder, in distress, made it to shore safely.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Orillia OPP Marine officers were dispatched to a call on Lake Simcoe near McRae Point Provincial Park. The caller reported that a 16-year-old on a stand-up paddle board had been pushed out very far by the strong winds and was struggling.

Rama PS members along with Ontario Parks employees kept watch from ashore while CFOPP was in the air ensuring an emergency was avoided and quick response if needed.

OPP Marine members located the exhausted youth and escorted him safely where his parents were waiting.