Staff And Partners Discuss Space At New Parry Sound School

At the most recent meeting of the build committee of the new Parry Sound JK-12 school, Near North District School Board (NNDSB) staff, trustees and representatives of three First Nations met with the managing partner, principal architect and a technologist of +VG Architects to discuss priorities for learning spaces for the new school.

The August meeting began with a welcome circle, in which partners were acknowledged and encouraged to bring forward ideas and questions.

Much of the discussion was around creating a space that would feel like a second home for the students, who will attend for up to 14 years.

Among the topics discussed were how Indigenous teachings would not take place solely in Indigenous language and studies classrooms, how land-based learning and play is important for all students, and that there needs to be easy access from outside to connect with students and educators in the building, so Elders will be able to park and easily access the classrooms.

There was also discussion about incorporating more language through signage, and meaningful symbols throughout the school.

Another consultation meeting is to be scheduled in October. In the meantime, committee members and partners are asked to share feedback with Trustee Nichole King by email.

The build committee is one of several committees working on the project. The new school, creating a 21st century learning facility for Parry Sound and area, is scheduled to open September 2023. All information about the build can be found here on NNDSB’s website.