Spike Belt Used To Stop Stolen Vehicle At The Hwy. 400/11 Split

A speeding commercial mini van on Heritage Drive in Midland caught the attention of an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 8:32 a.m. February 9, 2022.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle which fled into heavy nearby westbound traffic. Shortly after, the speeding van was observed by other officers in Penetanguishene being driven in an erratic fashion and headed to Springwater Township while observation was being maintained.

Through investigation it was learned the vehicle was stolen and with the suspect vehicle still under observation by officers, in the interest of public safety a tire deflation device was effectively deployed just north of Barrie in the south bound lanes of Highway 400.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch near the Willow Creek bridge at which point the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Responding officers arriving on scene arrested an individual nearby without incident and returned to Southern Georgian Bay Detachment for further investigation.

As a result of this investigation Dakota McFadden 22 years of age from Barrie has been charged with the following offences in relation to this investigation.

Dangerous operation (three counts)

Flight from peace officer (two counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Resist Peace Officer

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (four counts)

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused has been held for a bail hearing will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.