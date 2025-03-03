Southern Georgian Bay OPP Introduce Body Worn Cameras

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are rolling out new technology to their front-line officers.

After a successful roll out of In Car Cameras (ICC) which incorporated an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system, the Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with other detachments within Central Region, are starting to roll out their next piece of technology in the form of Body Worn Cameras (BWC).

The implementation of BWCs provides one more tool for the OPP to enable the collection of better evidence, demonstrate greater accountability and transparency, and enhance public and officer safety in the communities we serve.

The BWCs are worn on the front of the officer’s vest and are clearly visible to anyone an officer may be interacting with. The BWC will display a visible ring of flashing green lights when in standby mode which will turn to flashing red lights once the BWC begins recording.

Officers are currently being trained on the use of the new technology and are being outfitted with their BWC upon the completion of their training. The full rollout for the detachment is anticipated by early spring however officers who have received their training will begin use of the BWCs immediately.

To serve our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety, the OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperssdm.com , on X or Facebook or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).