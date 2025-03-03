Free Tax Clinics Return To Muskoka For 2025

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) is back, offering free tax clinics across Muskoka for eligible residents.

The District of Muskoka, in partnership with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), local organizations, and volunteers, hosts these clinics to help residents with modest incomes file their tax returns at no cost.



“Filing your taxes is key to accessing government benefits like the Ontario Child Benefit, GST credit, and Old Age Security,” said Arfona Zwiers, Commissioner of Community and Planning Services. “Last year, our volunteers processed 2,343 tax returns, ensuring residents received the supports they’re entitled to. We appreciate the dedication of our volunteers and community partners who make this program possible.”



Book an Appointment



Tax clinics are now available across Muskoka for in-person appointments throughout March and April. A virtual waitlist is also open for those preferring remote assistance.

Book online at www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics

Call (705) 645-2412 if you don’t have internet access

Visit the District office at 70 Pine St. during business hours

Learn More

For eligibility details, required documents, and more information, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/incometaxclinics.

For general tax return information, visit the CRA website.