South Simcoe Police Charge Resident For Failing To Quarantine

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., South Simcoe Police attended a home in Innisfil in relation to a COVID-19 travel quarantine check.

According to Public Health, a woman recently arrived in Canada and is required to quarantine for 14 days. When police arrived at her home the woman was not at the residence quarantining as required. Police issued a summons for Failing to Comply with the Quarantine Act. The woman was given a future virtual court date in May.

The Quarantine Act requires that people entering Canada by land, sea or air isolate themselves for a 14-day period. South Simcoe Police Service joins Public Health Officials in urging Bradford and Innisfil residents and visitors to adhere to the Emergency Orders to prevent the spread of the virus.