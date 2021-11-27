Some Residents May Have Water In Gravenhurst, Do Not Use It

The District of Muskoka continues to experience a problem with the water system in Gravenhurst – affecting the municipal water supply to District water customers. Municipal water in other communities remains safe to use as normal.

Do not use the water in Gravenhurst, and do not boil the water with the intention to drink or use. Out of an abundance of caution, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a “do not use” order. We are continuing to investigate and hope to get the taps flowing soon.

What’s Happening

This morning, the District was notified of a water supply issue to the Town of Gravenhurst. Investigations concluded that the system needed to be fully shut down in order to fully examine the problem.

Out of an abundance of caution, the District is working to confirm the chemical levels, to ensure the water is safe to drink and use. Taps are currently shut off to municipal customers in the Town of Gravenhurst.

Although some residents may still have water pressure, do not drink the water. Do not boil the water before drinking. This is a ‘do not use’ order. Refrain from using the water for any purpose with the exception of flushing your toilet, until further notice.

The District advises water customers that a Boil Water Advisory will be in effect when water service is restored, as required by Public Health.

Timing for Water Repair

The District recognizes this water emergency has caused frustration and concern. We sincerely thank you for your patience as we investigate this issue – and are working hard to turn the taps back on and restore water service.

Please do not turn on your taps, or use your water, until you receive notification it is safe.

Where Can I Get Drinking Water?

We understand how significant this issue is and are working quickly to repair the problem.

The District has delivered a water truck with clean drinking water at Canadian Tire at 431 Talisman Drive. Bring your containers, jugs and bottles to be filled during the water outage. The truck will be stationed inside the auto centre. The District is working with our partners to secure additional bottled water, and will update the community when this has been arranged.

There are also public water taps, noting the locations in Gravenhurst are temporarily out of service. The closest public water tap is located at 340 Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge.

Help and Support

If you need help or support today, we’re here to help. Please contact housingsupport@muskoka.on.ca or 705-645-2100 if you need immediate assistance or support during this water emergency.

Out of an abundance of caution, the taps to the Town of Gravenhurst have been turned off. If you have already used the water, please monitor your health, and seek medical attention if necessary. Please refrain from using water until further notice.

The District recommends property owners shut off their hot water tank temporarily, until water service is restored. The Gravenhurst Fire Department is aware of this water emergency and has activated contingency plans to address fire protection concerns.