Do Not Use Water Order Issued For Gravenhurst

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a Do Not Use water order for the Town of Gravenhurst’s drinking water system due to a potential chemical contamination.

Residents and businesses within the Town of Gravenhurst who are on the municipal water supply are advised to not use their water at this time. This order remains in effect until lifted by the Medical Officer of Health after sampling confirms no contamination of the drinking water. Public notification will be provided when the advisory has been lifted.

A Do Not Use advisory is issued when an alternate water source such as bottled water should be used for bathing, showering, hand hygiene, consumption, food preparation, preparing infant formula, gargling, brushing teeth, making ice and beverages, washing dishes, for pets to drink, and washing fruits and vegetables.

If you have already used the water, please monitor your health, and seek medical attention if necessary and refrain from using water until further notice. The District recommends property owners shut off their hot water tank temporarily, until water service is restored. Do not boil the water for use Do not use the water with the exception of flushing your toilet Do not turn on your taps, or use your water, until you receive notification it is safe.

Water pressure may be restored but it does not mean that the water is safe for use and should not be used, except to flush toilets, until you are notified by the Medical Officer of Health. Once the Do Not Use order is lifted, it will be replaced with a Boil Water Advisory which will then be in effect for a period of time, with public notification when it is lifted and the water is once again safe to consume.

The District of Muskoka has delivered a water truck with clean drinking water to the Canadian Tire at 431 Talisman Drive. Residents can bring their containers, jugs and bottles to be filled during the water outage. The District is working with partners to secure additional bottled water. There are also public water taps available outside of Gravenhurst, with the closest located at 340 Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. If you are accessing the water truck or water taps in Bracebridge, please ensure you follow COVID-19 safety protocols, maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering where necessary.

For more information on Do Not Use orders, visit our website here or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you need immediate help or support today, please contact the District of Muskoka at housingsupport@muskoka.on.ca or call 705-645-2412.