‘Tis The Season To Shop Local

As Small Business Saturday approaches this weekend, many beleaguered small business owners (49 per cent) are worried that customers have moved to big businesses and will not return, according to new survey results from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

New Maru Public Opinion data also released today by CFIB suggests the fear is well-founded. Like last year, consumers are predicting they will spend twice as much at big box stores and online giants than at small businesses (online and in person). Further, almost one in four (22 per cent) Canadians say they’ll be spending less overall on holiday shopping this year than they did last year, with net national spending intentions down a whopping 13 percentage points.*

Despite their anxiety, many small businesses (43 per cent) remain optimistic that this holiday shopping season will be better than last year, CFIB research shows.

“There is no question that the pandemic has been the toughest of times for Canada’s small business owners—many weren’t even allowed to be open last year at this time. But customers have remained a bright spot,” said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President at CFIB. “Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to get out and spark holiday joy.”

The Small Business Saturday contest

To celebrate shopping at small businesses this season, CFIB launched a new Small Business Saturday contest with over $20,000 available in prizes. Consumers, as well as business owners and staff, can visit SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca until November 28 to enter for a chance to win one of 10 cash prizes of $2,000, plus bonus eBay gift cards.

In addition to the contest, CFIB created a nostalgic colouring sheet to celebrate the joy small businesses bring to their communities around this time of year. Publications that wish to support small business can include the colouring sheet in their print editions until November 28. It can be downloaded at cfib.ca/sbscolouring.

Media organizations can also give their audience a chance to win by promoting the contest and directing Canadians to SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business