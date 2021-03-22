Snowmobiles And Trailer Stolen From A Selena Drive Home

On March 12, 2021, Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a theft of five snowmobiles and a thirty-0ne-foot trailer at a home on Selena Drive.

Sometime between March 7, 2021 and March 12, 2021, a black 2005 ARCTIC CAT Touring 600 Snowmobile, bearing Ontario licence #946862, a yellow/silver 2019 SKI-DOO XRS Snowmobile, bearing Ontario licence #3AP392, a black 2017 SKID MXZ Snowmobile, bearing Ontario licence #2AM868, a silver 2015 SKIDOO GSX Snowmobile bearing, Ontario licence #1AF168, a black 2009 SKIDOO MXZ Snowmobile, bearing Ontario licence #1AK187, was stolen along with a silver 2010 Legend Snowmobile trailer bearing Ontario licence #F6255Z.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at: www.tipsubmit.com.