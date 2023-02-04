Snowmobilers Should Check Conditions Before Heading Out This Weekend

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and staff of the Mid Ontario Snowmobile Clubs (MOST) remind snowmobilers that although trail conditions have improved, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) Interactive Trail Guide should be consulted prior to heading out. Ice conditions, should you have to venture out on the ice are very unpredictable with the winter season here in North Simcoe this year – No Ice Is Safe Ice & Know Before You Go.

Members of the Detachment snowmobile patrol have been out on patrolling on area trails and will be checking operators at R.I.D.E. checks for signs of impairment. Operators are reminded to check their snow machine validation stickers as the patrol officer note that many machines they have checked so far have expired validation stickers.

As part of the ongoing effort to improve Trail and Road Safety please see the attached safety message which is the result of the partnership between the Safe and Sober Awareness Committee of North Simcoe and the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment.

If you have to travel out onto an ice surface always remember that “No Ice Is Safe Ice” and you need to be aware of current, past weather conditions and recent commercial ice breaking activity along with checking with area residents who have “local knowledge of ice conditions”. The following web sites are a must see for those who travel on ice surfaces- Cold Water Boot Camp along with https://twitter.com/OPP_News/status/1342817627077488641