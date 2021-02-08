Snowmobile Operator Taken To Hospital After Going Through The Ice On Lake Simcoe.

The Orillia OPP is investigating a near-drowning involving a snowmobile operator that went through the ice on Lake Simcoe.

On February 5, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., first responders received a 911 call for a snowmobile operator who went through the ice on Lake Simcoe near Line 15, Oro-Medonte.

Emergency crews attended the adjacent shoreline and were able to assist in directing Oro-Medonte Fire Services to the scene where the snowmobile operator was successfully removed from the water and transported to shore. County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) then transported the person to hospital with severe hypothermia and Ornge air ambulance was utilized to transport the maleto a Toronto hospital.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, please contact the Orillia OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.