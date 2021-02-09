Suspect In Impaired Driving Investigation Refuses Breath Test

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a driver with refusing to comply with a demand in an impaired driving investigation in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On February 06, 2021, shortly before 2:00 p.m., officers were on patrol on Highway 400, Oro-Medonte, and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An impaired driving investigation was subsequently initiated and the driver was arrested. As part of the investigation, the officer read the driver a demand for a breath test and the driver did not comply.

As a result, Jacob McCallen, age 34, of Seguin Township, has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and has been released with a court date of March 23, 2021.