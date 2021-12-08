Snow Will Impact Travel Across The Region This Afternoon And Evening

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for late this afternoon and early this evening.

Weather advisory issued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Weather advisory ended for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Locally heavy lake effect flurries will once again impact travel across the region late this afternoon into this evening.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected as well as reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow at times.

Travel may become difficult and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

The heavy flurries are forecast to come to an end by this evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.