Snow Squalls Today Into This Evening And Winter Weather Travel Advisory

Snow squalls will develop through the morning and are expected to push out of the region through the evening.

Snow squall watch continued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible by this evening with amounts up to 20 cm possible in areas that experience persistent snow squalls.

The heavy snow will combine with strong northwesterly winds resulting in reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow at times.

For road conditions and other travel information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, or call 5-1-1.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Weather advisory ended for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Snow squall watch continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

Snow squalls this afternoon through tonight.

Snow squalls will develop today and are expected to move over portions of the area this afternoon continuing through tonight.

Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected by early Sunday morning with amounts up to 25 cm possible in areas that experience persistent snow squalls.

The heavy snow will combine with strong northwesterly winds resulting in reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow at times.

Travel will likely become difficult and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

These snow squalls are forecast to weaken by early Sunday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Winter storm expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

Hazards:

Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm.

Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

Risk of freezing rain for some areas.

Heavy rain for some areas.

When:

Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Impacts:

Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Discussion:

A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this low pressure system and as a result, the snowfall amounts and areas affected by freezing rain and heavy rain could change. At this time, areas north and west of Sudbury are expected to receive mainly snow, whereas areas east and south of Sudbury could see a wintry mix of precipitation. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.

